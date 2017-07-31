New York Medical Examiner Stuns Police With Homicide Ruling

New York City’s medical examiner’s office dropped a bombshell following the July 11 death of a paralyzed Brooklyn man.

The New York Daily News reports that the medical examiner ruled on July 12 that Brian Evans’ death was a homicide.

Evans, 46, died of kidney failure stemming from injuries he suffered 28 years ago from an off-duty police officer’s gunshot to the back. But a police source told The Daily News that no arrests are expected.

It’s unclear exactly what happened on May 31, 1989. Evan’s ex-wife, Theresa Johnson, told the newspaper that Evans said the shooting, which left him paralyzed from the waist down, occurred during a street fight.

“He got into an altercation, he didn’t know that (it was an off-duty cop),” she told The News. “He said he had an argument with somebody, he threatened the guy, and then he went to turn (when he got shot). The off-duty cop was telling him to stop.”

The newspaper said the police could not immediately confirm that account. However, the police charged Evans with attempted murder. Records about how the prosecutor handled the case were not accessible.

Johnson said the medical examiner’s report brought her to tears, and it left her a little perplexed.

“The death certificate said homicide,” she told the newspaper. “I was like, ‘Homicide? What does homicide have to do with his organs being shut down?’”

Johnson, who admitted that her ex-husband was “a bad boy,” remembers him as a gifted DJ who was always the life of the party despite being paralyzed.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

