On a mission …Primary Care Health Services aims to provide affordable health care in Pittsburgh

The topic of affordable health care has been a major issue in the U.S. for many years, but the founders and officials of Primary Care Health Services Inc. based in the Pittsburgh region have been striving to provide affordable and quality health care for over 40 years.

The group’s vision is to ensure that continued care is rendered to an individual by the same physician and that patients assume some responsibility for their care through ongoing health, education, and prevention.

For the past year David Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of PCHS, has been working to assure that the mission and vision of the health care facility is fulfilled and that its legacy is carried on for many years to come. He has been part of the PCHS family since March 2016 when he became executive vice president, and shadowed the health center’s longtime director, Wilford Payne, who passed away soon after.

“I love being here and love the work but it is challenging,” said Hopkins.

Even though he has a broad background and the position is ideal for him, “People look at PCHS and Mr. Payne as wonderful. It makes me have to step up my game.”

Payne is credited for developing the Homewood-Brushton Health Center into the largest network of private clinics in Allegheny County and also helped push both the state and national health center movements.

Known as Alma Illery Medical Center at 7227 Hamilton Ave., PCHS, formed by the fundraising efforts of Richard Adams and Sam Thompson, is a private, community-based nonprofit corporation, formed in 1976 as the successor to the Homewood-Brushton Neighborhood Health Center. Currently addressing the needs of a multicultural, predominately low-income population, Alma Illery Medical Center is the flagship for a countywide system of health care centers. “Our footprint reaches all corners of Allegheny County,” said Hopkins, with locations such as the East End site on North Negley Avenue., Hazelwood Family Health Center, Hill House Health Center, McKeesport Family Health Center, Steel Valley Family Health Center in Homestead, West End Family Dental Center, West End Health Center and Wilkinsburg Family Health Center.

