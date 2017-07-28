WATCH: Venus Williams Was Not 100 Percent Responsible For Fatal Crash, Cop Says

A newly released bodycam video taken by Florida cops during an accident involving Venus Williams showed a Palm Beach Gardens officer saying he was unsure if the tennis pro caused the crash that killed one person on June 9, TMZ reports.

From TMZ :

One officer approached Venus and asked her to describe what happened. She was totally upfront with the officer … explaining how she had entered the intersection, but stopped when another vehicle made a left in front of her.

The cop told Venus he believed she had violated the right of way of Jerome and Linda Barson — the couple who T-boned her — but she would not be getting a ticket. The explanation? “I think you got stuck in the middle of the intersection. It’s one of those situations where you had the right way, but you lost the right of way.”

The officer told Williams to let the insurance companies sort everything out after the crash in which Jerome Barson, 78, died from injuries two weeks later, The Huffington Post reports. Linda Barson, Barson’s wife, filed a wrongful death suit against Williams, who Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said was “at fault” for failing to yield the right of way to the couple in June. A later report said Williams legally entered the intersection and the crash was still under investigation.