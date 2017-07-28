Surprise: Reince Priebus Pushed Out Of White House

Surprise: Reince Priebus Pushed Out Of White House

He was replaced by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, President Donald Trump tweeted Friday.


NewsOne Staff
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was pushed out office Friday following a rocky tenure, and replaced by John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security and retired four-star Marine general, The New York Times reports.

In typical fashion, Donald Trump tweeted the news about 5 p.m., and sent another thanking Priebus for his service, saying, “We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!” Priebus held the job about six months.

The news caps off a week of infighting and political turmoil at the White House, including Priebus being called a “paranoid schizophrenic” by the new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, who vowed to force his resignation, The Times notes.

We have a feeling Priebus’ departure won’t end the White House dysfunction.

SOURCE: The New York Times

