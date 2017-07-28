Surprise: Reince Priebus Pushed Out Of White House

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was pushed out office Friday following a rocky tenure, and replaced by John F. Kelly, the secretary of homeland security and retired four-star Marine general, The New York Times reports.
In typical fashion, Donald Trump tweeted the news about 5 p.m., and sent another thanking Priebus for his service, saying, “We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!” Priebus held the job about six months.
The news caps off a week of infighting and political turmoil at the White House, including Priebus being called a “paranoid schizophrenic” by the new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, who vowed to force his resignation, The Times notes.
We have a feeling Priebus’ departure won’t end the White House dysfunction.
SOURCE: The New York Times
