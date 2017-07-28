Simone Biles Shares Hilarious Video After Having Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

Simone Biles does not need to do gymnastic moves to make her fans smile! The Olympic medalist posted a hilarious video Thursday after she underwent dental surgery, CBS News reports. It seems that getting her wisdom teeth removed was an opportunity for a true LOL moment.

Simone Biles isn’t afraid of making fun of herself. The Olympic gymnast posted a silly video on Twitter that shows her coming off of anesthesia from her wisdom teeth surgery. In it, she appears to be pretending to drive a car, honking an imaginary horn with her eyes half closed.

In the video, Biles, with her mouth full of gauze, can be seen shouting, “Beep beep!” She posted the video on Thursday and wrote, “uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!!” People can be heard laughing in the background of her doctor’s office.

This is not the first time that Biles’ social media posts have won major attention. The award-winning gymnast took a picture with Shaquille O’Neal at this year’s Super Bowl, ET Online reports, comparing her 4′ 9 small stature to Shaq’s 7’1 body. The picture took was retweeted over 50,000 times.

