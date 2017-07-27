We Need To Talk About The Problem With Rappers Like Rick Ross

Rick Ross was invited onto the Breakfast Club to promote his new VH1 reality show, Signed. The pear connoisseur is under fire for sexualized comments he made during the interview towards radio DJ Angela Yee, and for his perspective on having sex with the aspiring artists he would be potentially helping.

Before the interview even started, Ross can be seen exerting his dominance and puffing his chest after a woman finishes pickcombing his impeccable beard. After being praised by Charlemagne Tha God he proceeds to suggest to Yee that she is wearing too much clothing and that she should take some off. As if that wasn’t awkward enough, he tells her he needs to see her legs and she wraps a jacket around herself instead. Just when you thought the exchange was over, the conversation switches to a pool party Ross recently had and he tells Yee he needs her twerking at the next one.

Rick Ross Flirts With Angela Yee, Talks Meek Mill, Female Rappers & More

https://t.co/R7eWon9Kku pic.twitter.com/mhTkP4QBhM — WorldWide ENT. TV (@wwetv_website) July 24, 2017

Moving on. The reality show the rapper is promoting seems like a rebirth of Diddy’s Making the Band except it features several big names including Ross and The-Dream. The self-proclaimed “Black Berry Gordy” runs Maybach Music Group under Atlantic Records. He’s given us artists like Wale and Meek Mill, but his roster has been noticeably light on female influences.

Ross explains what the reason for that might be.

“I never did it because I always thought I would end up f-cking the female rapper, f-cking the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I got to be honest with you,” Ross joked. “She’s looking good. I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f-ck her a couple of times.”

For years, whispers of casting couches to get ahead in entertainment have run rampant. Ross himself has rapped about sexual assault like it’s just a regular part of a weekend turn up: