Outcry Reaches Fever Pitch Over Michael Vick’s VA Tech Hall Of Fame Induction

Should Michael Vick get inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame?

90,000 people who’ve signed several online petitions at Change.org are saying no. Vick’s 19-month sentence in federal prison for his 2007 dogfighting convictions is what will likely stop him from receiving the honor.

Dr. Cyril Clarke, the dean of Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine posted a statement to Facebook stating that, “The College unequivocally opposes honoring an individual whose past actions contradict our values and the cornerstone of our mission,” the statement continued. “Over the course of several days, I have communicated with President [Timothy] Sands and other campus administrators to express our disappointment and opposition to this decision.”

The committee who nominated Vick — which is made up of former players— released a statement saying its okay of some people don’t agree with the induction, but it’s based on nothing more than “acknowledging his tremendous achievements as a student athlete — who some will say was the greatest in the history of the university.”

The ceremony is set to go down at Virginia Tech on September 22, along with the players being honored during the school home game against Old Dominion, but now we’re unsure if Vick will take part.

