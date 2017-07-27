HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Is Stylish In Summertime Pink

Fresh off the success of her movie, Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith headed to the U.K., promoting in true fashionista style!
Jada sported a bright fuchsia Baja East drop jacket and flutter top while doing her press stop in Europe. The satin material was tied slightly above her waist while she wore it with a pair of skinny white jeans and bright blue pumps.
Her tresses were pulled back in to a cute and simple ponytail showing off her soft, natural make-up. Jada kept the jewelry at a minimum while showing off a fierce manicure in razor black.
What’s your take on Jada’s hot pink look? Is it haute or naught? Take that vote now!
