HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Is Stylish In Summertime Pink


Hello Beautiful Staff
Fresh off the success of her movie, Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith headed to the U.K., promoting in true fashionista style!

Jada sported a bright fuchsia Baja East drop jacket and flutter top while doing her press stop in Europe. The satin material was tied slightly above her waist while she wore it with a pair of skinny white jeans and bright blue pumps.

Her tresses were pulled back in to a cute and simple ponytail showing off her soft, natural make-up. Jada kept the jewelry at a minimum while showing off a fierce manicure in razor black.

What’s your take on Jada’s hot pink look? Is it haute or naught? Take that vote now!

