Why John McCain Is No Hero

Sen. John McCain deserves respect, but is he a hero?

The 80-year-old longtime Arizona Republican senator, who is father of seven children, served his country as a Navy pilot. During his service, he spent over five years as a Prisoner of War in Vietnam and is fortunate to live to tell the story.

He went on to serve as an elected U.S. official, voting in the spirit of bipartisanship to grant legal status to immigrants, support free trade, and came under fire from conservatives for voting to fund the federal health care law. Because of his willingness to work with Democrats, he became known as a Maverick .

But since Donald Trump‘s election, McCain has supported the president’s policy positions 90.7 percent of the time.

Now, as we’re witnessing an attempt by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare, which could lead to over 30 million people losing health insurance.

McCain made a dramatic return to the Senate floor on Tuesday to cast a pivotal vote to repeal and replace Obamacare after recently undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor. The Senate eventually rejected the proposal Wednesday, but McCain’s vote helped keep it alive, albeit temporarily.

The drama unfolded after McCain was able to undergo surgery using healthcare subsidized by American taxpayers. If not for the law, “he might have had to shell out some $76,000 for his surgery — more than the average annual household income in America.”

Meanwhile, hanging in the balance are the lives of Americans who aren’t rich enough to pay for heart transplants for their children, dialysis treatments for their fathers, or diabetes medication for their wives.

McCain is not a hero, because on Tuesday he proved that his Republican Party status is more important than the health and welfare of the American people.

