R. Kelly Rumored To Have Hired Bill Cosby’s Former Lawyer, Because Everything Is Terrible

R.Kelly—who recently made headlines for allegedly holding young women in an “sex cult”—has reportedly hired Bill Cosby‘s former attorney, Monique Pressley.

As you may recall, she was part of the legal team representing the disgraced comedian in light of his alleged sexual misconduct before stepping down in August 2016 for undisclosed reasons.

Kelly attorney Linda Mensch released the following statement last week after the initial story broke:

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Kelly has since threatened to sue Tim Savage, father of Jocelyn Savage—one of the young women allegedly being forced to live with the singer, who recently told TMZ she’s in a “happy” place.

“Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit you should have filed it yesterday,” Jocelyn’s father said in a response video, though new reports allege Savage was aware of Jocelyn’s living arrangements with Kelly, and even helped her move in.

This story is developing.

SOURCE: Daily Mail, TMZ

