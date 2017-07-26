Odds and Ends: Random FREE Interesting Goings-On Around Town

Stratton to Host Free Document Shred Day

CHICAGO – State Rep. Juliana Stratton, D-Chicago, will host a free document “Shred Day” on Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. until noon at St. Edmund’s Village Apartments, located at the rear parking lot of St. Edmund’s Village Apartments, at 6253 S. Michigan in Chicago.

“We all have old credit card statements, bank statements, medical records, bills or other confidential information that we no longer need,” Stratton said. “Shredding these documents is a simple way to protect against identity theft, clean out the house and help the environment by keeping unnecessary waste out of our landfills.”

Stratton’s Community Shred Day will feature a large, mobile document shredder where area residents can destroy confidential papers on-site in a secure and environmentally-friendly way, free of charge. Residents are asked not to leave cardboard boxes at the event, as they cannot be shredded. There is a two bag limit per car. Attendees will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Providing free services like “shred day” to the community is one of the many ways that I strive to connect local residents with valuable resources,” Stratton continued. “I hope that residents will take advantage of this opportunity.”

Kids from Cabrini-Green to get tennis tips from pros; Fred Davis & Tiffany Chen give clinic at By The Hand summer tennis camp

Chicago—About a dozen inner-city kids with dreams of one day being tennis stars, will get top-flight instruction Thursday at a tennis center in Hyde Park from certified tennis instructors.

The children are attending By The Hand Club For Kids summer tennis camp in Cabrini-Green, being run by Tiffany Chen, a 19-year-old tennis star from Naperville, who plays varsity tennis as a sophomore at Princeton University.

Also instructing is Fred Davis, a lifelong contributor to the world of tennis, who has coached ranked players since 1973, including the current president of the USTA, Katrina Adams. “Fred is generously spending the summer with By The Hand to assist in coaching these kids, and given his extensive experience in tennis we are very lucky to have him,” Ms. Chen said.

The tennis hopefuls from By The Hand will be guests of Kamau Murray, founder of XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 1301 E. 47th Street, Chicago. They normally play on courts in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood.

“It is so inspiring for our Cabrini-Green kids to learn from pros like Kamau and Fred and realize that tennis can open a lot of doors for them if they work hard and study hard,” Ms. Chen added.

Who: Tiffany Chen, Princeton tennis star and Fred Davis, tennis legend, and a dozen aspiring tennis hopefuls from By The Hand Club For Kids

What: Conducting tennis clinic and speaking about importance of education to children from the Cabrini-Green neighborhood

Where: XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 1301 E. 47th Street, Chicago

When: 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017

City Budget Chairman Carrie Austin, 34th Ward Alderman Set to Host her Premier Back-2-School Giveaway

(Chicago) -Alderman Austin will again provide back to school supplies for 1,000 area youth. Students and their families will enjoy a festive event including school materials, access to immunizations, free lunch, games, rides, music, petting zoo, job resources and more.

The event, scheduled for Friday, July 28th from 10:00A to 2:00P, is a collaborative effort between the Lemuel Austin Youth Foundation and Phalanx Family Services, and attended by elected officials across the district, county and state. Sponsors/participants include the Mayor’s Office, Chicago Police Department, Chicago Public Health Department, Chicago Public Library, Chicago Public Schools, Chicago City Colleges, Department of Streets & Sanitation, Department of Family & Supports Services, Roseland Community Hospital, Mobile Care Chicago, Marshfield Management (UCR), Walgreens, Sheldon Liquors, Comcast, Peoples Gas, Illinois State Treasurer’s Office, locals and a host of other community stakeholders. Our safe, welcoming location is the Universal Entertainment Center, 11901 South Loomis.

This is a family-friendly free community fair with activities for our senior population as well.

