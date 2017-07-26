Hampton University Dean Wins $1 Million In Scratch Off Lottery

Photo by

Dr. Calvin Lowe is the first to receive the $1 million prize in the Gold Bar Bonanza.


Clarissa Hamlin
A professor at Hampton University recently won $1 million in a Virginia scratch off game, HBCU Buzz reports.

Dr. Calvin Lowe, who is Dean of the School of Science, thought he’d won the top prize, but he wasn’t certain [on Thursday.] After examining the ticket with a magnifying glass, Dr. Lowe realized the ticket really was a top prize winner…

Dr. Lowe said he told his secretary about the win and she replied, “I’m not losing you as a boss, am I?” He assured her he has no plans to quit and plans to save most of his winnings for retirement.

Lowe brought the winning ticket at 7-Eleven in Newport News. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,101,600, the Daily Press reports.

