JusticeForRash: Young Black Man Dies Following Police Chase, Londoners Demand Answers

British authorities launched a probe into the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles, who died shortly after police in East London apprehended him on July 22.

According to a statement released by Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence (Borough commander for Hackney), officers made an attempt to stop a vehicle early Saturday on Kingsland Road.

Charles, who was in the car, was followed on foot by police officers upon his entering a convenience store and allegedly appearing to have been trying to “swallow an object ” (a separate statement says an object was removed from his throat at the scene).

Shortly after being seized and cuffed by police, Charles was taken to the hospital where he reportedly became ill and died.

Rashan Charles: Twenty-year-old black man was dead after being held by police officers in East #London.#rashancharles pic.twitter.com/Mna40zYLLM — Chronicles of Shame (@ShameChronicles) July 25, 2017

“There is likely to be speculation over the next few days regarding what led to this man becoming ill, so I would encourage people to keep up-to-date with the IPCC’s statements, as and when they are released,” Laurence continues. “All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions – officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be.”

Hackney Stand Up To Racism held a candlelight vigil on Monday to honor Charles and seek answers. The hashtag #JusticeForRash was also created to increase awareness.

Rashan Charles – Murdered in Dalston yesterday by the Metropolitan Police. We stand with Rash's family#JusticeForRash #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/lygxikr5GO — NUS Black Students (@nusBSC) July 23, 2017

This story is developing.

SOURCE: Metropolitan Police

