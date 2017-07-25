Chicago Homicides Approach Another Grim Milestone

Chicago’s murder rate reached a 20-year high in 2016, with homicides soaring to 762. This year, the city is on pace to surpass that figure.
Another violent weekend resulted in at least six more deaths, bringing this year’s total to 391, the Chicago Tribune reports.
This year’s death toll is outpacing 2016 by four homicides. However, the number of people shot is down: 2,112 this year, compared to 2,337 in 2016.
On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced that it removed more than 5,000 guns from the streets since 2016, NBC News Chicago reported.
A CPD statement said officers increased arrests for gun-related charges by more than 30 percent compared to 2016. They also made 10 percent more murder arrests.
“This is on top of strengthened partnerships to process ballistics evidence and stem the sources of guns into the city, as well as a new prosecution model with the Cook County State’s Attorney,” the statement continued, according to NBC Chicago.
Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy presented his eight-point plan to curb gun violence, WGN-TV reported.
Kennedy is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 while running of president. Speaking at a South Side church on Saturday, he said his plan includes community policing while boosting the police force, offering more mental health services, and economic and education investments in poor communities.
SOURCE: Chicago Tribune, NBC News Chicago, WGN-TV
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46