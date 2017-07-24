2 Baltimore Cops Admit To Robbing Suspects

News of police officers robbing suspects was common at the height of the war on drugs. In a throwback to those days, two Baltimore Police Detectives pleaded guilty on Friday to racketeering and billing the department for overtime work they didn’t perform, the Baltimore Sun reports.
Over a two-year period, Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward committed multiple robberies. In one case, they took drugs and cash from a suspected drug dealer during an arrest—but they didn’t stop there. The detectives confiscated the suspect’s house keys and stole $200,000 from a safe in the home.
They also admitted to stealing $17,000 from another home while conducting a search. And during a traffic stop, the rogue detectives stole $1,700 from another person.
The Sun said the judge could sentence them in February to seven to nine years in prison under sentencing guidelines, or up to the maximum 20 years.
Hendrix and Ward, who originally pleaded not guilty, were part of the department’s seven-member Gun Trace Task Force, an elite plainclothes unit created to stem the city’s illegal gun trade. The entire task force participated in illegal activities and billing the department for overtime hours they didn’t work.
When their illegal activities came to light, officials dropped criminal charges against dozens of suspects who were arrested or prosecuted in connection with the unit.
This comes on the heels of a drug planting scandal that rocked the department. A bodycam video shows a Baltimore police officer planting narcotics before arresting a suspect for the crime.
SOURCE: Baltimore Sun
SEE ALSO:
Body Camera Footage Leads To Review Of 100 Cases In Baltimore
NY Cop Who Broke Into Home and Punched Woman 20 Times Evades Jail
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46