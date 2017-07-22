Minneapolis Police Chief Steps Down After Fatal Shooting Of Australian Woman

Following the death of Justine Damond—an unarmed Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer on July 15—Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau resigned on Friday, MSN reports.

“I’ve decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be,” she said in a statement, according to the source.

MSN reported that her decision to step down came after Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges demanded her resignation. Mayor Hodges said she’s “lost confidence in the chief’s ability to lead us further,” adding that residents feel the same way.

“For us to continue to transform policing — and community trust in policing — we need new leadership at MPD,” Hodges added.

The mayor nominated Assistant Chief Medaria Arradondo, a Black man who is a 28-year veteran of the department, for Minneapolis’ next chief.

According to The Hill, on Friday the mayor held a City Hall press conference to provide more context surrounding Harteau’s resignation. However, protesters disrupted the meeting, calling her out about the need for police reform and demanding her resignation. Hodges ended up abruptly leaving the presser.

Harteau made history in Minneapolis by becoming the city’s first woman, Native American, and openly gay police chief. She served on the force since 1987 and took on the role as police chief in 2012. Harteau is no stranger to controversy related to police shootings. In 2015 Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by Minneapolis Police.

According to CNN, officer Mohamed Noor, the cop responsible for fatally shooting Damond, has been placed on paid administrative leave. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

