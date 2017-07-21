White Nationalist Pleads Guilty To Harassing Black Woman Protester At Trump Rally

The leader of a White nationalist group pleaded guilty Wednesday to disorderly conduct after being accused of harassing a Black female protester during a rally for Donald Trump in Louisville, Kentucky, the Courier-Journal reports.

Matthew Heimbach, who is chairman of the pro-White Traditionalist Worker Party, previously said he had “no regrets” about his actions at the March rally.

Trump-loving white nationalist pleads guilty to ‘physically harassing’ a black woman at Louisiana rally https://t.co/OcgUoj4Vpc pic.twitter.com/TIvBEYJDCW — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 19, 2017

Heimbach, 26, entered an Alford plea on Wednesday, allowing him to plead guilty while maintaining innocence and acknowledging that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to convince a jury that he committed second-degree disorderly conduct, the report says. He allegedly screamed, yelled and repeatedly pushed Trump protester Kashiya Nwanguma to make her leave the Kentucky International Convention Center where the Trump rally was happening in March, according to a criminal summons by the Pikeville Police Department on April 29. On Wednesday, District Court Judge Stephanie Pearce Burke waved a 90-day jail sentence on the condition that Heimbach not re-offend within two years. He was also ordered to have no contact with Nwanguma, take anger management classes and pay a $145 fine. Heimbach was originally charged with a misdemeanor of harassment with physical contact, notes the report. He claimed that he was on a mission during the rally. Heimbach also faces a federal lawsuit that names Trump, his campaign and two other Trump supporters as defendants, the U.S News noted. SOURCE: Courier-Journal, The Associated Press, U.S. News & World Report

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Rally In Chicago Postponed After Protests, Clashes Break Out

North Carolina Deputies Disciplined Over Handling Of Trump Rally Assault