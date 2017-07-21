NEWS ROUNDUP: Black Judge Removes ‘Despicable’ Mississippi Flag; Florida Teens Mock Drowning Man…AND MORE

Carlos Moore set off a firestorm on his first day as a municipal judge in Clarksdale, Mississippi—the first African-American to sit at that bench. His first order of business was ordering the removal of the state flag because the Confederate emblem is embedded in it. Moore said the symbol in the “despicable flag” represents a long history of White supremacy and injustice. Displaying the flag is unacceptable, especially since scores of Black residents will seek justice in his courtroom. The judge is no stranger to controversy over the stars and bars. He’s fighting an ongoing legal battle to remove the Confederate symbol permanently from Mississippi’s flag. Read more.

Police Decline To Charge Florida Teens Who Mocked & Video Recorded Drowning Man

Instead of calling 911, a group of Florida teens used a mobile phone to video record a man drowning to death, as they taunted him. In the video, which was posted on social media, one boy yells, “ain’t nobody fixing to help you, you dumb (expletive),” as Jamel Dunn, 32, struggled for his life in a pond near his family’s Cocoa, Florida home. Authorities declined to charge the boys, ages 14 to 16. There was no immediate evidence that the teens caused the drowning, and Florida lacks a Duty to Rescue law. Read more.

WTVM reports GRAPHIC VIDEO: Teens mock drowning Florida man More on this horrible story >>> … pic.twitter.com/5KNo0qHAre — Channel 1 Atlanta (@channel1atlanta) July 21, 2017

Senate Confirms Trump’s Far-Right Federal Judge Nominee

In a 51-47 party line vote on Thursday, the Republican-led Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee for judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. John Bush, a 52-year-old Kentucky lawyer, has spread online right-wing ideology and conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama. Bush, who once compared abortion to slavery, now has a lifetime appointment to a court that oversees cases in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. Read more.

Quincy Jones Demands Royalties From Michael Jackson’s Estate

Iconic music producer Quincy Jones took the stand on Thursday in his lawsuit against MJJ Productions, a company controlled by Michael Jackson’s estate. Jones, 84, produced many of Jackson’s biggest hit albums, including “Thriller” and “Bad.” Jones claims that he’s owed millions from his share of posthumous profits. In their contract dispute, the legendary producer argues that he’s not receiving royalties when the company licenses the use of songs he produced. MJJ counters that it only owes Jones for record sales. Read more.

Quincy Jones says Michael Jackson's estate cheated him out of $30M https://t.co/FB1gDltsKn pic.twitter.com/leXDTX8hPe — Page Six (@PageSix) July 21, 2017

