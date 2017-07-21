LifestyledByAprilWatts: Go ‘Back To Africa’ For A Fashion Forward Look

I love the fact that people, especially African Americans, are reaching to the motherland for fashion inspiration. Attire with various African tribal print has always been a great way to make a fashion statement but it has become a trend with millennials within the last couple of years.

When wearing ethnic clothing, you have to be careful not to appear as if you’re in costume. Overkill may look good on the runway or in a print magazine, but it usually doesn’t translate well on the street. My goal is to make people double take in admiration, not confusion, so I balance ethnic clothing by pairing it with Western clothing articles or accessories.

For the look above, I balanced out this beautiful African dress with a vintage, straw handbag and Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. While my earrings have an ethnic influence, they are also trend items which help keep the look current and translatable on the street.

