Ex-Miss Kentucky Accused Of Smuggling Drugs Into Ohio Jail, Report

A former Miss Kentucky USA is accused of smuggling drugs to an inmate at an Ohio prison, the Courier-Journal reports.

Kia Hampton, 28, was arrested in Allen County, Ohio on May 26 after cops said she was caught smuggling marijuana into the Allen Correctional Institution for inmate Jeremy Kelly, according to an affidavit explaining the arrest, the report says.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said they obtained enough evidence to get a warrant to search Hampton after listening to recorded phone calls. She pushed a white balloon on the floor after reaching into her pant leg during a police interrogation, the affidavit stated, having had 2.82 grams of marijuana on her.

An Allen County grand jury charged her on July 13 with one count of “illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility,” a third-degree felony carrying a three-year prison sentence. Hampton is scheduled for a July 26 arraignment.

Hampton was the first African American to win the Kentucky title in November 2010. She was also named Miss Congeniality USA in 2011, reports Kentucky news station WAVE 3.

