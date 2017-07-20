Supermodel Iman Returns To Modeling With New Gloria Vanderbilt Ads

Supermodel Iman is quite selective about the modeling jobs she takes. While she’s focusing on her activism and entrepreneurship, occasionally, she will decide to get back in front of the camera.

She told WWD, “I don’t model anymore. I only do a few things that move me or with which I have associations. I did a Kenzo x H&M ad because I knew Kenzo Takada and I did it years ago. But now I really only do special projects. I say ‘no’ more than I say ‘yes.’”

Iman has most recently said yes to Gloria Vanderbilt jeans because of their focus on inclusion. The beauty will be a part of the Fall 2017 advertising campaign for an “We Are All One” campaign. She will be in the campaign with Tara Lynn, an American plus-size model and Tatjana Patitz, a German model and actress. Iman was drawn to this campaign because of the diversity and the message it sends. “I know it’s about jeans, but for me, it’s an about inclusion and women. It has a very timely tag line.”

Iman is the mother to two daughters, ages 39 and 16, so she is focused and concerned regarding, “everything that is going on in the world with women.”

Gloria Vanderbilt is a brand with a 40-year-history and last year the brand was the number-one women’s brand for unit sales in North America in 2016. Jack Gross, CEO for Gloria Vanderbilt stated, “For decades, Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans has provided millions of women of all body types and sizes with the best-fitting jeans at an unparalleled value.”

SOURCE: WWD

DON’T MISS:

#NYFWNoir: Legendary Beauties Iman And Naomi Campbell Serve Lessons On How It’s Done During Fashion Week

Michael Kors Taps Jourdan Dunn and Lion Babe For Summer 2017 Campaign

Gucci Casts Nothing But Black Models For Throwback Campaign