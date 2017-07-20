In the MIXX: The Silver Room Reign Hyde Park, Taste of WVON Gives Back and Chicago Shines

ummertime in Chicago is an awesome place to be despite the steady reports of violence that flash across our television screens and social media platforms. There are some powerful and positive series of events that make our city great. Almost anywhere in the Chicagoland area, people can trip over neighborhood festivals, block parties, family reunions, and special summer programming for every age.

This past weekend, I attended some major hometown events and they were all beautiful. Two of them were The Taste of WVON and the 14th Silver Room Sound System Block Party | WE Speak; both produced, operated and owned by African American businesses. No negative occurrence. The energy was organic and real Black love, pride and freedom reigned. The third event was the Pitchfork Music Festival on the near West Side. From Chatham, Hyde Park to the West Side—these festivals mirrored what Chicago should be about—a kaleidoscope of colors, cultures and communities.

People love a good read of tragedy but MUSIC TRULY CALMS THE SPIRIT AND SOUL. Without any major sponsors and media coverage, The Silver Room’s party they shut down the 53rd Street business corridor! There were over 150 performances from musical artists and DJs, 50 plus vendors and close to 20,000 attendees descending on downtown Hyde Park on a Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 14 years ago, the block party was created by The Silver Room owner, Eric Williams in an alley next to the building of his Wicker Park jewelry boutique. Since then, the collaboration of various arts, fashion and community organizations have created a refuge of synergy with Williams’ store at the nucleus. The store’s relocation to Hyde Park has brought a breath of fresh air and shot of “dopeness” for the Hyde Park business district. The production team for the annual block party is a small one but with a long arm of resources, relationships and a unique style of marketing outreach that has made the second year on the South Side an incredible success. An awesomely electric DJ set by the incomparable NYC’s DJ Pete Rock closed out the night on a euphoric note.

In Chatham, thebrought out some key corporate companies to the South Side to engage the community along with small businesses and great food vendors. The “real” Taste of Chicago was in Lorraine Dixon Park with some familiar names such as Uncle Remus and their incredible chicken tips. Main headline actsandshut it down—bringing folks “back down memory lane” and having seniors dust off their 8-track decks. This year, part of 87Street was closed to ensure proper traffic flow which leads to the sad conclusion that the event has outgrown Lorraine Dixon Park and has residents wanting more.

The Pitchfork Music Festival headlined Black acts on both Saturday withandand Sunday (). Held at Union Park for the past seven years, the three-day festival drew over 40,000 attendees in the hot weather. TCQ performed for the first time since their founding member,died last March and lit up Saturday night’s performance. They performed early classics from “Can I Kick It”, “Check the Rhime”, “Scenario” new music from their latest 2016 album, “We Got It From Here, Thank You For 4 Your Service.”

Congratulations to Rev. Jesse Jackson and his committees for hosting another successful Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention. The five-day event was held at the Chicago Hilton with powerful panel discussions, workshops, luncheons and dinners honoring some prolific leaders in business, automotive, faith, education, media, politics, entertainment, sports and awarding numerous student scholarships. On Thursday, the Independent Music Seminar featured several speakers in the areas of music, production, publishing, legal, fashion and digital tech as part of the convention’s panel discussions.

The United State of Women hosted their first regional summit in Chicago.armed women with resources to take action in their communities with leaders in politics and public service at the McCormick Place. Some attendees included: former Sr. Advisor to President Barack ObamaFormer Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obamaand an impressive line-up of high-powered women in business, activism and education.

Throughout the hustle and bustle of some of the activities taking place in our backyard, from my lens, there was a cathartic sense of pride, a renewal of economic hope in supporting neighborhood businesses along with mutual respect towards each other throughout each corner of Chicago.

