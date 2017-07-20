Free dental clinic for kids, adults, July 28-29 at Palumbo Center

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned about a FREE Dental Clinic, open to those in need of dental care, Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29 at the A.J. Palumbo Center in Uptown.

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh will deploy hundreds of volunteer dental clinicians, nurses, pharmacists, and general volunteers who will assist with dental diagnoses, basic restorative fillings, tooth extractions, and cleanings at no charge to adults and children above age 2. Oral Cancer screenings will also be provided.

There is no preregistration needed. There are no income or eligibility requirements. Registration is first-come, first-serve, beginning at 6 a.m. each day.

The event is hosted by Face2FaceHealing, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, co-founded by Karen Scuilli, RN, MSN, MBA and Daniel Pituch, DMD, MD.

“The connection between dental health and overall health is significant,” said Dr. Pituch in a release promoting the event. “Poor dental health can tax the immune system, and can lead to cardiovascular disease because of the inflammation and infections oral bacteria can cause. Periodontitis has been linked to premature birth and low birth weight, and poor dental health causes pain, discomfort and embarrassment for the individual affected. Despite this, statistics tell us that 47percent of people in need of dental care have never seen a dentist.”

