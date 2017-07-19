Mother-in-Law of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Gertrude Davis Brown Passes At 90

As many familiar faces in business, faith, politics and community gathered from around the country to attend the 46th Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention at the Chicago Hilton Hotel–one strong presence was missing Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.’s wife, Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson was not in attendance.

Last week, news traveled at the convention’s Women’s International Luncheon on Friday of Mrs. Jackson’s beloved mother, Gertrude Davis Brown passing away on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Jackson was by her mother’s side when she died.

Gertrude Davis Brown, affectionately called “Gertie” worked for nearly 40 years in the dietetics department of a Veterans Administration hospital in Hampton, Virginia and sent her four children to college before earning her high school diploma at age 51, her bachelors at 61 and her master’s degree at 63.

Born March 7, 1927 in Pahokee, Florida, Mrs. Brown died in Howard University Hospital after suffering a stroke eight weeks ago. She is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Lavinia Jackson of Chicago and Constance Delores Ward of Oakland, Calif., 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and the many lives she has impacted. In lieu of followers, the family asks that contributions be made to Julius and Gertrude Brown Endowment Scholarship.

The Chicago Defender send our prayers and condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mrs. Gertrude Davis Brown in this time of grief.

SERVICE

Monday, July 24, 2017

11:00am

Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel

Howard University

6th St NW & Howard Pl NW

Washington, D.C. 20059

REPASS

Immediately following the Service

1:00pm-3:00pm (Private)

Interment:

Arlington National Cemetery

Date: TBD

Flowers can be sent to:

Marshall-March Funeral Homes

Gertrude Davis Brown

4217 9th St. N.W.

Washington, D. C. 20011

202 723 1250

Contribute/Donations

Jackson Foundation

930 E 50th St

Chicago, IL 60615

773 256 2713

Also On Atlanta Daily World: