Michael Vick Advises Colin Kaepernick To Cut His Afro

Michael Vick has had a lot of ups and downs in his football career. Now, the former quarterback is trying to share some of his wisdom with fellow NFL stars — especially Colin Kaepernick.

During an interview on Fox Sports’ “Speak for Yourself,” Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to shed his Afro for a “clean-cut” style, or even cornrows, to get a job, the New York Daily News reports.

You may recall that Kaepernick was allegedly blackballed by the NFL after taking a stance against police brutality and refusing to stand for the National Anthem.

Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick: Get a haircut. https://t.co/GzzEb7vCUU pic.twitter.com/S7kqhYaVja — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 17, 2017

Vick said, “First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way. Just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot.”

Vick’s comments are shocking to some fans, since he’s a Black man in America whose natural, untamed hair grows into an Afro just like Colin’s.

However, the former Atlanta Falcons star said people advised him during his own career to adopt a professional look, but he didn’t listen until the end of his playing days. Vick also said he realized he needed to clean up his image if he wanted a second chance in the NFL, after serving a prison sentence for financing a dog fighting ring and for involvement in the killing some dogs.

Nonetheless, Colin Kaepernick rocking a ‘fro is bigger than football — it’s for the culture. Do you agree with Mike Vick’s comments?

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick’s Items To Be Displayed At The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Colorism, Sexism, Racism & The Politics Of Black Hair