NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump Has Lowest Approval Rating In Recent History, O.J. To Win Parole Bid?…AND MORE

President Donald Trump is making history––but not the kind he promised on the campaign trail. As Trump’s sixth month in office approaches, a new poll found that he has the lowest presidential approval rating since 1947.

Only 36 percent of Americans give Trump a thumbs-up for his job in the White House, as his numbers slid by 6 percent since a similar survey that marked his 100th days in office. It’s no surprise, given the issues at the root of the president’s dwindling support.

Chief among those issues is the growing Russia scandal. The poll found that 63 percent of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer to obtain political dirt on Hillary Clinton. Moreover, few people believe the president is progressing toward his promised legislative agenda. And under Trump, most Americans believe the United States is losing its position as a global leader. More and more Americans view him as incompetent on the global stage. Read more.

O.J. Simpson Will Likely Walk Out Of Prison By October, Ex-Attorney Says

Fallen football legend O.J. Simpson takes center stage on Thursday for a televised parole hearing. Simpson’s former criminal defense attorney, Yale Galanter, predicts that it will be a good day for the Hall of Fame running back, whose been incarcerated in Nevada since 2008. He based his prediction on Simpson’s unblemished prison record.

Simpson, 70, is behind bars on a 12-count conviction that includes armed robbery and kidnapping. A judge gave him a nine to 33-year prison sentence. In 2013, he received parole for some of those charges. Read more.

Demonstrators Renew Call For Justice On The 3rd Anniversary Of Eric Garner’s Death

Plans are underway to stage a protest on Monday, which marks the third anniversary of Eric Garner’s death at the hands of a White police officer who used a banned chokehold to arrest him. At the demonstration, scheduled for 7 p.m. in Staten Island, New York, demonstrators will call for federal charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who took down the unarmed Garner, 43, during a bust for the alleged sale of loose, untaxed cigarettes. A Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo in December 2014. Read more.

Rapper Schoolboy Q Reunites With His Dog After United Airlines Mix Up

You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 14, 2017

United Airlines is once again apologizing—this time for a lost pet. The airline reunited rapper Schoolboy Q and his dog after flying the pet to Chicago instead of Burbank, California. Schoolboy Q, whose real name is Quincy Matthew Hanley, was traveling on Friday from Missouri to Burbank. During a layover in Denver, the airlines accidentally put his dog on the wrong plane. Read more.

