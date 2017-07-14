‘America’s Got Talent’ Airs Touching Tribute To Contestant Who Died In A Car Crash

With the blessing of his family, “America’s Got Talent” honored contestant Dr. Brandon Rogers, who recently died in a car crash, by airing his stellar audition performance on Tuesday night.

Rogers, a Portsmouth, Virginia native and University of Virginia alumnus, was a family medicine doctor. He was inspired to become a doctor as a 6-year-old, after a frightening incident in which his mother was rushed to the hospital. The doctors who saved her life were heroes to him, and he wanted to help others in the same way.

America's Got Talent Airs Late Contestant Brandon Rogers' Audition One Month After Tragic Death https://t.co/zZxuymNGKH — People (@people) July 12, 2017

“I feel like I’m in a field where I’m actually making a difference,” said Rogers, 29, in his audition reel. “And there can be really tough days, too. My ways to cope with the stress has always been music.”

While at UVA, Rogers sang for an a cappella group named ReMix, singing medleys of popular songs, including “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men. Rogers performed with the popular R&B group in Las Vegas earlier this year after they caught wind of his viral video of their song “On Bended Knee.”

Rogers was in his first year of residency at Riverside Brentwood Medical Center in Newport News when he auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.” ­

His performance of “Ribbon In The Sky” by Stevie Wonder was met with a standing ovation, all of the judges voted for him to make it to the next round.

A consistent refrain from those who knew him was Brandon Rogers was a good person with a great spirit. He will be missed by many.

SOURCE: America’s Got Talent

SEE ALSO:

Beyoncé Was Robbed! Why Black Artists Should Boycott The Grammys

The 2017 Grammys’ Blackest Moments