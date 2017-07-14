11-Year-Old Missing New Jersey Girl Found Dead, Police Say

Investigators found the dead body of an 11-year-old Keansburg, New Jersey girl on Thursday after her mother reported the girl missing less than 24-hours earlier, WABC-TV reports.

Authorities said police K-9’s helped to locate Abbiegail Smith’s remains, which were found behind the apartment complex where her family lives. She was last seen in her family’s apartment around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

SAD UPDATE: Police now saying they located the body of 11yr old Abbiegail Smith of Keansburg, NJ & investigating case as a homicide #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/u3O2m2KMwr — Darla Miles (@DarlaMiles7) July 13, 2017

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said the ongoing investigation is a homicide case, and eliminated the immediate family as suspects, NJ.com reported.

“It’s a punch in the gut for all of us in this community, especially with law enforcement,” Gramiccioni said at a news conference on Thursday, according to NJ.com.

The prosecutor described the killing as an “isolated” incident, and told the community there’s “no reason to believe that you or your child should be worried.”

Still, a neighbor told the ABC News affiliate that she feels a sense of “fear for my own children, because this should not even occur. We’re talking a baby.”

The community held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor Abbiegail.

Candlelight vigil for 11-year-old AbbieGail Smith… cops say found murdered behind her Keansburg apartment. pic.twitter.com/lvI00huSD5 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) July 14, 2017

“She was a very happy girl. She never was like angry or sad at anyone or anything. She was never worried. She was always just peaceful and happy,” William Williams, a friend of Abbiegail’s brother, told WABC-TV.

