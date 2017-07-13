Murder Charge For Man In Fatal Stabbing Of Black Student At University Of Maryland

The man who killed a promising 23-year-old Black student on the University of Maryland campus in May is facing a murder charge, reports CBS News.

A grand jury indicted Sean Urbanski on one count of murder in the fatal stabbing of Richard Collins III, according to a statement released Thursday by the Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney.

The death of 23-year-old Collins, a Bowie State University student commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, has been under FBI investigation as a hate crime. Urbanski, who is White and a 22-year-old University of Maryland student, was discovered to be part of a racist White Supremacist group on Facebook called Alt-Reich Nation.

Collins was killed at a campus bus stop on May 20, just three days before he was going to graduate from the historically Black college. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said her office is seeking a sentence of life without parole for Urbanski.

“This was an unprovoked attack and we believe that Mr. Urbanski should face the highest possible penalty allowed by state law for his actions,” said Alsobrooks, writes CBS.

The FBI is analyzing digital equipment seized from Urbanski, and an investigation is expected to end within the coming weeks. Urbanski could still face hate crime charges in the future, reports NBC Washington. Officials said that video of the entire encounter has been instrumental in the case.

The unprovoked killing sparked discussions about hate on college campuses across the nation. Collins’ father remembered his son as having a “loving and giving heart” in the days after the young man’s death.

SOURCE: CBS News, The Associated Press, NBC Washington

