HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Simone Biles Collects Best Female Athlete While Flowing In Blue

Congratulations are in order for Olympic Medalist Simone Biles, who took home the Best Female Athlete at the 2017 ESPY Awards last night! She came in in award-collecting gear wearing an original Alexis Monsanto blue dress with all the works.

Simone’s dress came in a deep blue color, sporting shoulder strap on her left side. On her right side flowed a sea of blue satin and sheer while her waist was accented with a red belt.

The satin material was stylishly fastened to the rest of the dress, as Simone’s feet sparkled with silver heels.Her jewelry also added a nice silver bling to her blue look.

What’s you’re take on Simone’s award look? Is it HAUTE OR NAUGHT? Speak your voice in our poll below!

