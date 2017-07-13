Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Simone Biles Collects Best Female Athlete While Flowing In Blue


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Congratulations are in order for Olympic Medalist Simone Biles, who took home the Best Female Athlete at the 2017 ESPY Awards last night! She came in in award-collecting gear wearing an original Alexis Monsanto blue dress with all the works.

The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Simone’s dress came in a deep blue color, sporting shoulder strap on her left side. On her right side flowed a sea of blue satin and sheer while her waist was accented with a red belt.

ENTERTAINMENT-US-SPORTS-ESPYS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The satin material was stylishly fastened to the rest of the dress, as Simone’s feet sparkled with silver heels.Her jewelry also added a nice silver bling to her blue look.

What’s you’re take on Simone’s award look? Is it HAUTE OR NAUGHT? Speak your voice in our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Silver Shine

Simone Biles Brushes Off Critic Who Called Her A Bad Role Model

Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Despite Perfect Score

 

 

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now