MODELMONDAY: Aiden Curtiss Walks The Runway And Produces Dubstep Beats

Aiden Curtiss plays by her own rules. Even though she is the daughter of fashion royalty, she’s calling the shots as to how she will be defined. Aiden has discovered recent success on the runway, including Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Fenty x Puma – which she was especially excited to do since she got to collaborate with Rihanna. Aiden has plenty under her belt at this point, but insistss she’s only getting started.

Claim to Fame: Aiden Curtiss is purebred fashion royalty. Her mother was legendary runway model and Yves Saint Laurent muse Katoucha Niane and her father is fashion designer Nigel Curtiss.

Aiden’s plans don’t begin and end with fashion. Athough she’s making a name for herself, music is where her heart lies and she’s wasting no time making her mark there either. “It’s almost therapeutic for me—when I’m happy, sad, lonely, angry, feeling creative or bored, music is there. And making it is an even bigger outlet for me. Music plays a huge role in my life, and I wouldn’t be the same without it.” she told Vogue earlier this year.

Recording under the name Lumacid, the 19-year old produces dubsteb beats (you can check her out on Soundcloud) and looks forward to making waves in the music industry. Aiden notes its been challenging, making her mark in music as a woman, but notes its been rewarding as well. “It’s almost therapeutic for me—when I’m happy, sad, lonely, angry, feeling creative or bored, music is there. And making it is an even bigger outlet for me.”

We’ll be on the lookout for Aiden’s work – on and off the runway!

