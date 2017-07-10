Entertainment
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Fantasia Goes Platinum


Musu Bangura
American Idol Legend Fantasia Barrino took to Instagram to share her latest hairdo. She’s now sporting a short cropped platinum look!

The Free Yourself singer has rocked this fresh look which definitely adds some pop to her traditional short do which compliments her overall look. This sexy red body-con dress is no exception as she shares her new look with everyone.

I'm talking square Bizz

Fantasia, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, strikes another pose with her new do in all black while showing off her coveted curves.

What do you think of Fantasia’s new platinum do? Vote haute or naught below!

