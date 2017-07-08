Third Mistrial Declared In Case Of White Ex-Cop Who Fatally Shot Daughter’s Black Boyfriend

An Oklahoma judge declared yet another mistrial in the case of a White police officer who fatally shot his daughter’s Black boyfriend, reports the New York Daily News.
According to the outlet, this is the third time within a year that there has been a hung jury regarding the case. The former Tulsa officer, Shannon Kepler, allegedly shot and killed Jeremey Lake in 2014 after he discovered that Lake was dating his 18-year-old daughter Lisa Kepler, writes the source. According to investigators, Kepler says he shot Lake because he was armed but it appears that Lake was unarmed and there was no weapon discovered on the scene.
The Daily News reports that Judge Sharon Holmes told the jury that Kepler could either face first-degree murder or manslaughter, but after four hours of deliberations they were unable to reach an agreement on what he should be charged with.
One of Lake’s aunts Pam Wilkins, who allowed the couple to stay at her home, told the outlet that her family is saddened by the outcome. “But I’m not giving up hope,” said Wilkins. “We’re believing in God and justice for Jeremey.”
The two previous trials took place in February and November 2016. Both juries were deadlocked.
Tulsa police officers taking the lives of Black and Brown individuals in the city has been an ongoing issue. In June Joshua Barre, a Black man who suffered from mental issues, was fatally shot by police officers in front of a convenience store.
A year prior, 40-year-old unarmed Terence Crutcher, was fatally shot by a Tulsa police officer in the middle of a road. Betty Jo Shelby, the officer responsible for shooting Crutcher, was acquitted of charges related to the incident.
SOURCE: New York Daily News
SEE ALSO:
Tulsa, Oklahoma On Edge Following Acquittal Of White Cop Who Fatally Shot Terence Crutcher
Tulsa Cop Betty Shelby Enters Not Guilty Plea
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46