Lawsuit Filed Against Black Lives Matter Activists Over Baton Rouge Police Shooting

A Baton Rouge law enforcement official who was harmed during a shooting incident last year, which claimed the lives of three of his colleagues, is taking legal action against leaders of the Black Lives Matter collective, reports Reuters.
The shooting, which took place in July 2016, was carried out by an ex-Marine sergeant who opened fire on police officers, leaving three of them slain, writes the source. The gunman, identified as Gavin Long, was shot and killed.
The officer, who claims that BLM leaders sparked the violence, filed a lawsuit against DeRay McKesson and others at a U.S. district court in Louisiana. The lawsuit says that he was wounded by “a person violently protesting against police, and which violence was caused or contributed to by the leaders of and by ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’,” according to the source.
As part of the lawsuit, he’s asking for $75,000 in damages.
Reuters reports that McKesson has yet to address the lawsuit, but other leaders within Black Lives Matter say that they would never encourage violence against police officers.
Racial tensions were heightened in Baton Rouge and across America during the month that the shooting occurred after video footage surfaced of two police officers fatally shooting 37-year-old Alton Sterling.
This isn’t the first time that McKesson and other activists have been involved in legal battles in Baton Rouge. Last year, he filed a lawsuit against the city after 200 protesters were arrested during a demonstration that was held to bring awareness to police brutality.
Earlier this week, on the one-year anniversary of Alton Sterling’s death, protesters were reportedly pepper sprayed, tasered and arrested, while holding a demonstration that honored his life.
SOURCE: Reuters
SEE ALSO:
Black Lives Matter Responds To Claims Of A Dying Movement
Baton Rouge Police Arrest Protesters During March Marking Anniversary Of Alton Sterling Killing
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46