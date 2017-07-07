Entertainment
The Viktor And Rolf Paris Couture Show Brings A Whole New Meaning To ‘All Dolled Up’


Danielle James
Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Peter White / Getty

Viktor and Rolf is the avant-garde fashion line known for their over the top and entertaining runway shows. This year did not disappoint with the duo bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase, “All dolled up.” The French fashion house presented it’s Fall 2017 couture collection in Paris, with the first 20 looks being dedicated to models wearing doll heads as they walked down the runway. The dolls favored Bratz dolls, though reportedly, there is no partnership.

Get into our favorite looks from the show!

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

We’re loving this oversized standing collar on this outerwear piece. Perfect to keep warm (and stylish) during those frigid Winter months!

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Peter White / Getty

The French fashion house also presented the same pieces (styled slightly differently) on non-dolls.

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

The dolls were diverse in skin tone and hairstyles (and we’re here for it!).

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Pantone’s color of the year, greenery, takes on a more olive hue for the fashion industry in the fall.

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

We’re loving the bold lips! This purple is beautiful on the doll AND on the model!

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

Source: Peter White / Getty

Now, I know our fashionable celebs are sure to don the collection on the red carpet, but whose going to be bold enough to wear the doll head?!

