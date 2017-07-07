Martha Rivera Chavis, 53, wife of civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. has died

Statement on the Passing of Mrs. Martha R. Chavis July 6, 2017

Martha Rivera Chavis, 53, the devoted wife of civil rights leader, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., died at home in Montclair, NJ at 3:00 AM Thursday morning, July 6.

As First Lady of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and as the former First Lady of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) 1993-1994, Martha R. Chavis was a loving mother and strong advocate for freedom, justice and equality in the United States, Africa and in the Dominican Republic.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by the family. Messages of condolence should be sent to the NNPA national office in Washington, DC.

National Newspaper Publishers Association

Thurgood Marshall Center

1816 12th Street, NW, Suite 201

Washington, DC 20009

(202) 588-8764

Email: info@nnpa.org

