Judge Schedules Cosby’s Retrial For November

Comedian Bill Cosby is preparing to return to court, weeks after he walked out a free man.

CNN reports that on Thursday the judge who presided over Cosby’s June mistrial scheduled a retrial for November 6 of this year.

A former friend, Andrea Constand, accused the fallen star of sexually assaulting her at his home in January 2004. The prosecutor charged Cosby, 79, with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging Constand and digitally penetrating her.

After more than 50 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Two of the jurors reportedly refused to join the other 10 who wanted to convict Cosby on two of the charges.

One juror told CNN that retrying the case would be a “waste of money” since the prosecutor does not have new evidence.

The prosecutor relied mainly on Constand’s testimony, which Cosby’s defense team argued was inconsistent. Cosby declined to take the witness stand.

ABC News said the judge ordered the attorneys to submit jury selection questions and instructions by Oct. 30.

Jury selection for the first trial was contentious. Cosby’s lawyers accused the prosecutor of trying to keep Black people off the jury.

