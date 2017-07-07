Entertainment
Get ‘So Stoned’ Off Of Rihanna’s New Collection With Manolo Blahnik


Danielle James
Rihanna is the footwear queen. The beauty received the Shoe Of The Year award this year for her Puma Creepers (becoming the first woman to do so) and has multiple successful collaborations with Manolo Blahnik (even causing their site to crash). Her third collection with the high-end shoe brand, immortalized by Sex In The City, drops today.

The four piece collection is full of gems and lucite heels. Rihanna stated on Instagram that this is her “hands down favorite collection with Manolo Blahnik.” There are multiple heel heights for all beauties. See the entire collection below.

Poison Ivy, $2325.00.

Spice, $1265.00.

#SoSTONED @manoloblahnikhq Pictured above: "Bajan Princess"

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Bajan Princess, $1435.00.

Purple Chalice, $1325.00.

Beauties, will you be buying?

Rihanna has been a fashion inspiration all throughout Paris Fashion Week. Whether spotted with Creative Director of Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri, critiquing the line while wearing a Dior leather beret or mixing some Black Queendom with her YSL, the Bajan beauty is definitely showing love to her Blackness!

