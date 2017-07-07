Fox Suspends Black Host Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

Fox confirmed on Thursday night that it launched a sexual harassment investigation of its “Making Money” host Charles Payne, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Payne, who is married and has children, admitted in the National Enquirer on Wednesday that he had a three-year “romantic relationship” with a female political analyst who was a frequent guest on Fox Business Network, according to The Times
Fox Business Network issued this statement, via The Times, which first reported the sexual harassment allegtions:
“We take issues of this nature extremely seriously and have a zero-tolerance policy for any professional misconduct. This matter is being thoroughly investigated and we are taking all of the appropriate steps to reach a resolution in a timely manner.”
The woman alleges that she was blackballed from Fox after the affair ended two years ago. She reported Payne, 56, to the network’s executives, two sources told the newspaper.
This is the latest in a series of high-profile sexual harassment cases involving Fox executives and hosts.
Ex-anchor Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit last year against former chief executive Roger Ailes, opening the door for other women who made similar allegations. Former top anchor Bill O’Reilly was also brought down over sexual harassment claims.
Payne denies the allegations and vows to defend himself.
SOURCE: Los Angeles Times
