NeNe Leakes Offers ‘LHHATL’ Star Joseline Hernandez Some Real Advice About Reality TV

In the world of reality TV one thing is certain, it’s a cutthroat world where only the strongest and smartest survive. One of its biggest success stories however is NeNe Leakes, the former (and now current) star of Bravo’s smash hit Real Housewives of Atlanta. She parlayed her breakout success on the show to a host of other entertainment and business opportunities and now she is offering some real-life advice to controversial Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez.
If you’ve been keeping up, you probably know that Joseline Hernandez is currently involved in a bitter battle with VH1 network executives and LHHATL creator Mona Scott-Young. She’s been posting up a storm on social media about how dirty the show really is behind the scenes, however many fans feel that she is biting the hand that feeds her due to the bad edit she received on the show this season.
Well reality TV queen NeNe Leakes recently gave an interview and offered Hernandez some advice on how to deal with shady network dealings in the world of reality TV. While a guest on Atlanta’s V-103 morning show with host Ryan Cameron, Leakes gave Hernandez a small, but useful piece of advice, stating “You cannot fight these networks. They are way bigger than you.”
Leakes didn’t stop there, she had some more insight to offer the Puerto Rican princess, continuing with “You need to fight it behind closed doors and in private. These networks can do a lot of things… They can really hurt your future career. So, my advice would be to never do that. Go into a meeting with your team and your network and work it out behind closed doors.”
If there is anyone that Hernandez should listen to regarding how to work reality TV to your benefit, it should be NeNe Leakes. Hopefully, she’ll take her advice.
You can check out NeNe’s advice BELOW:
TSR STAFF: Talia O.! @theclosetratchet __________________________________________________ Yesterday, #JoselineHernandez aired out the drama that she's got going on with #LoveAndHipHop exec, Mona Scott Young. Due to the constant fighting with cast mates and all around ratchetness, the Puerto Rican Princess believes that Young's direction for the show has prevented black and Hispanics on the show from being able to advance in their careers. She also alleges that she is owed $150,000 from Mona. _________________________________________________ #RHOA veteran #NeneLeakes caught wind of Joseline's heated rant and advised her to boss up and handle these matters in a conference room during this morning's #RyanReport on #V103! "You need a good team around you and good friends around you. They need to be talking to you and you do not need to be airing out your dirty laundry on social media," Leakes said. __________________________________________________ She continued, "You cannot fight these networks. They are way bigger than you. You need to fight it behind closed doors and in—read more on TheShadeRoom.com
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Stevie J Creates ‘Free Bonnie Bella’ T-Shirt
So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True