Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama Knows The Code To Comfortable Style


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

There is nothing more comfortable than throwing on your favorite t-shirt with a pair of jeans – especially if you can make it fashionable. That was definitely the case when former First Daughter Malia Obama was spotted out and about with her Mom, Michelle Obama while vacationing in Bali.

Malia, who recently celebrated her birthday, was sporting an Alexander Wang barcode t-shirt with jeans and a native Bali sarong. It looks like she’s keeping it simple and stylish while touring and vacationing with her family.Whether it’s a formal event or just heading into work, Malia seems to keep the trends coming. She obviously gets it from her mom!

If you want your own barcode t-shirt for $235.00, you can buy one here.

DON’T MISS:

The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama Day

GET THE LOOK: Malia Obama’s Stylish Winter Wear

Cops Finally Catch Malia Obama’s Stalker

President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic

13 photos Launch gallery

Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic

Continue reading Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic

Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now