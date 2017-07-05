Some say Russia ‘collusion’ investigation a distraction from Black issues

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—During former FBI Director Jim Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee last month, the irony of Black people cheering for Comey didn’t escape African-Americans who watched the on-going saga unfold in public view.

In more than three hours of testimony, Comey said under oath that the president repeatedly pressed him for a pledge of loyalty and asked him to drop the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. And after Comey failed to fulfill the president’s wishes, Trump fired him.

In casual conversations, political discussions and debates in Black communities across the country, the question has centered on how invested African-Americans should be in the hearings and their outcome given the FBI’s history of unfairness to Black leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Moreover, with Black progress at stake,some wonder whether the focus on the Trump-Comey controversy is too much of a destraction.

Mimi Machado-Luces, a documentary filmmaker, photographer and mother of two, said she watched the hearing and believes Trump is a liar who lacks the skills or temperament to be president.

This is all the more reason that Black people must escalate thier attention to Black progress.

