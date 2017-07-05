Maryland Prosecutor Accuses HIV-Positive Teacher’s Aide Of Sexually Assaulting Boys

The Charles County Maryland Sheriff said a former male teacher’s aide sexually assaulted at least 10 boys, NBC News Washington reports.
Investigators said they also discovered child pornography on personal electronic devices of Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf, Maryland. One of the videos appears to show Bell, who is HIV positive, engaging in a sex act with a boy inside a classroom at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School in Waldorf, according to the outlet.
The victims are mostly middle school, pre-adolescent boys, in this ongoing investigation. Authorities tested some of the boys for HIV. So far, test results are all negative.
CNN said the police arrested Bell on Friday immediately following a grand jury indictment on felony child pornography charges and misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault. More charge could follow.
His arrest came after a six-month investigation that began with a suspicious text message intercepted by a parent. Shortly after, school district officials removed Bell and law enforcement launched a probe.
“In an organization that is all about children, these allegations are horrifying. To our parents and our community, who put their faith and trust in us to safeguard their children, I apologize on behalf of Charles County Public Schools,” said Charles County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill, according to NBC News Washington.
Many are asking why it took authorities six months to charge Bell. Charles County state’s attorney Tony Covington said the delay is not unusual, NBC News Washington reported. He stated that Maryland State Police lack “the resources to get it done more quickly.” There was also no evidence that the student who received the text had an encounter with the former school aide.
SOURCE: NBC News Washington, CNN
