Cheyney announces search for permanent president

“Now that the Task Force has provided its recommendation for shaping Cheyney into a different and stronger university, Chancellor Brogan and I feel it is the right time to begin looking for our next president,” said Council of Trustees Chair Robert W. Bogle in a statement released by Cheyney.
Bogle continued, “Changes are already underway to ensure that the Cheyney of tomorrow is both stable and dynamic, and we will find a long-term leader who has the strength and vision to guide us on this new path while respecting this university’s rich tradition.”
The presidential search will take approximately six months from the time a search committee is formed until the board makes a final selection, according to a news release.
After the search committee is put together, candidates will be identified and a round of interviews via phone or off campus will be conducted.
Cheyney is the smallest of PASSHE’s 14 colleges and is located outside of Philadelphia.
Walton will continue to lead the college until the search is complete.
“My job is to continue to move Cheyney University forward during the search for a new, permanent president,” he said in a statement. “With them any challenges facing the university, we are working harder than ever on behalf of our students and the institution so that the next president arrives at a sustainable university with a clear sense of mission and purpose — a university well on its way to renewed success.”