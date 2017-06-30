Usher’s New Look to Host 300 Youth for Summit

Usher’s New Look, the non-profit organization founded by Usher Raymond IV, will host the inaugural Disruptive Innovation Summit at the new SunTrust Park on July 20-21.

The two-day summit will focus on empowering participants between the ages of 17 and 24 who have an interest in changing the world. Hosted at SunTrust Park, speakers include Usher, Jay Versace, Kate Atwood and other global innovators who will share details on their personal and professional journey.

“The Summit is all about growing together – it’s going to be a transformative experience for attendees that will inspire leadership and creativity.” said Usher Raymond IV, founder of Usher’s New Look. “These future leaders are the ones who are going to change the world for the better and I’m excited that New Look is bringing these change makers together.”

The summit will also include networking, breakout activities, performances and the much-anticipated Spark Tank Competition with a $5,000 prize sponsored by General Electric. This competition will allow those attending to pitch their disruptive innovation business or non-profit idea with a chance of receiving funding to make their ideas come to life. Live from the summit floor will be the Dream Market where entrepreneurial attendees can showcase their small business to others.

“We are only as strong as the next generation,” says Russell Stokes, p resident and CEO of GE Energy Connections. “We are thrilled to partner with New Look on this inaugural event and help fuel the next group of leaders.”

Nearly 18 years ago in 1999, a then 20-year-old Usher Raymond IV sat in the back of an Atlanta courtroom with his mother Jonnetta Patton, listening to juvenile court hearings. As each teen took the stand and shared their testimony with the judge, their stories began to flow together. Each one was connected by a common thread; the circumstances that had led them there. At the root of each narrative, Usher and his mother observed a lack of mentorship, opportunity and exposure.

It was from this experience that Usher was driven to ignite a movement that would provide underserved youth with the ability to see past their current circumstances and discover a new perspective, or new outlook, on what their life could be. With the help of his mother, he formed Usher’s New Look as a catalyst to empower and instill confidence in young people all over the world.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: