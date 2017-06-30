Taking care of our health in East Liberty, with Faith Center COGIC

Sister Lee Grace Jones of Faith Center Church of God in Christ in East Liberty alerted the New Pittsburgh Courier to its Community Health Fair! Held in May, the Health Fair provided resources to residents in the Cornerstone Village housing development, along with all comers near and far. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile was available for the children, blood pressure screenings were available for both men and women conducted by the Pitt School of Medicine, and fitness was provided to everyone through Line Dance by Roland Ford. Sister Jones tells the Courier that Faith Center COGIC is grateful to the many medical partners on hand that distributed health care information. Food was prepared by Sharee’B of Faith Center. Taking care of our health, Sister Jones said, is a Biblical principle, “So we are taking care of our spirit, mind and body.”

