Obama Boulevard Gets Green Light In Los Angeles

A3.5-mile stretch of road in southwest Los Angeles will soon bear the name of President Barack Obama.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a proposal to rename a section of Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard, from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue, reports ABC7 Los Angeles.

LA City Council unanimously approves motion to rename portion of Rodeo Road "Obama Boulevard" https://t.co/Mb2z4HdljU pic.twitter.com/r7so6dItCO — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 28, 2017

Council President Herb Wesson, who represents the 10th district, supported the motion to rename the street for the nation’s first Black president and the 44th commander-in-chief, according to the news station. The motion notes that southwest section of the city is home to “president’s row,” where a series of streets are named for presidents, including George Washington, John Adams, and Thomas Jefferson.

“The renaming will enable everyone who travels the boulevard to recognize the road as a fixed landmark within the city of Los Angeles dedicated to celebrating the legacy of President Barack Obama,” said Wesson, reports CBS Los Angeles.

L.A. Council President @HerbJWesson wants to rename “Rodeo Road” to “Obama Boulevard." He's started a petition 👉🏾https://t.co/NDRByRcHV7 pic.twitter.com/7VpQnnBLaq — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) June 29, 2017

Making the location more fitting, Wesson introduced Obama at his first campaign rally in 2008 at Rancho Cienega Park on Rodeo Road.

