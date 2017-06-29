Watch: Insights On Mentorship

Professor Christopher Emdin was proud, beyond words, to see his longtime mentee Edmund Adjapong receive his Ph.D. from Columbia’s Teachers College in May.

They met more than a decade ago when Emdin walked into Adjapong’s Bronx, New York ninth-grade class to teach physics, and ended up planting a seed in the teenager’s mind that blossomed. Over the years, they’ve built a relationship that continues to impact both of their lives and careers.

In this video, Drs. Emdin and Adjapong share insights on the mentor – mentee relationship, including how to connect with students, find a mentor, and manage that sense of vulnerability mentors often feel.

Adjapong, now a sixth-grade science teacher and newly-minted assistant professor, receives advice from his role model on how to nurture mentees and shape them for success.

