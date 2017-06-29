No Alcohol, Drugs Found At Party Where Cop Killed 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards

Adding even more insult to grievous injury, there were no alcohol or drugs at a suburban Dallas house party where a police officer fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as he was leaving the event.

This contradicts accounts that police came to a Balch Springs, Texas, house party on April 29, 2016, and broke it up because a call came in saying there was underage drinking going on.

As teens were leaving the party, former police officer Roy Oliver shot into a car Jordan was sitting in with his rifle, shooting the African-American honor student in the head and killing him in front of his brothers and friends.

Police took the boys in the car into custody after the incident, forcing them to leave Jordan’s body behind.

None of the teens were drinking nor doing drugs, a law enforcement official told the Dallas Morning News, and an autopsy report this week also showed no traces of alcohol or illegal drugs in Jordan’s system.

Oliver was arrested on murder charges less than a week after the fatal incident, and was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department.

The 37-year-old cop first told investigators that the car carrying Jordan was coming toward him in a threatening manner, yet camera footage disputed this version of events.

Jordan was a straight-A student who played for his high school’s football team.

SOURCE: Dallas Morning News

