No Alcohol, Drugs Found At Party Where Cop Killed 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards

Adding even more insult to grievous injury, there were no alcohol or drugs at a suburban Dallas house party where a police officer fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards as he was leaving the event.
This contradicts accounts that police came to a Balch Springs, Texas, house party on April 29, 2016, and broke it up because a call came in saying there was underage drinking going on.
As teens were leaving the party, former police officer Roy Oliver shot into a car Jordan was sitting in with his rifle, shooting the African-American honor student in the head and killing him in front of his brothers and friends.
Police took the boys in the car into custody after the incident, forcing them to leave Jordan’s body behind.
None of the teens were drinking nor doing drugs, a law enforcement official told the Dallas Morning News, and an autopsy report this week also showed no traces of alcohol or illegal drugs in Jordan’s system.
Oliver was arrested on murder charges less than a week after the fatal incident, and was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department.
The 37-year-old cop first told investigators that the car carrying Jordan was coming toward him in a threatening manner, yet camera footage disputed this version of events.
Jordan was a straight-A student who played for his high school’s football team.
SOURCE: Dallas Morning News
SEE ALSO:
Family Of Jordan Edwards Sues Texas Police Department, Fired Cop In Fatal Shooting
Hundreds Mourn The Loss Of Jordan Edwards At Texas Funeral
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46