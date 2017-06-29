Educating Your Audience On How to Support Your Business

At least once a week on social media, conversations stir towards friends, families or even strangers asking for a discount versus paying full price for products or services. As a small business owner, you may be frustrated that the people in your life want something for free or at a heavily discounted price. The amount of hours that you labored to create a product or service does not change because it’s your grandmother. In all actuality, you are scrutinized even more because they are someone close to you.

Educating your audience is a fundamental aspect of the growth of your company regardless of whether they are friends, family or strangers. By taking the time to inform others about what you do and how you do it not only provides the insight to why you’re priced at a certain level, but it also gives you a moment to share your story. One thing I learned very early in business was the importance of informed buyers. When you have informed consumers they are more aware of the market, their options and why supporting a business financially matters.

A majority of brands are failing at the art of storytelling. When I visit websites, the About page is often like a ghost town that does not provide insight as to who the owner is, why they started their company or their vision for the future. Sharing the vision behind your business entices your audience to want to learn more about you, thus building the relationship you want for a steady stream of revenue.

Before sharing about various companies I have created over the years, I sent out a personalized email to about 30 people or so explaining my vision. The email entailed what I was trying to achieve, my goals and what I needed from them. My primary objective with these emails is to share with my close friends and family that I need their emotional and fiscal support. Most business owners I tend to encounter tell their friends and relatives after the launch never inviting them into what they are building; falling back on the excuse, “they never supported my past ideas.” People cannot support you when they are left in the dark.

Your story equips the people around you, and those that you will encounter with insight on why supporting you at your current market rates are critical to the success of your company.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: